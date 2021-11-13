Match Officials For Final Announced
Dubai: Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Nitin Menon will be the TV umpire for the match while Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire.
The final will be overseen by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.
