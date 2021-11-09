Match Official Appointments For Semi-Final Stage Announced

Dubai: The match official appointments for the semi-final stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 have been announced.

The first semi-final between England and New Zealand will take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 10 November, while the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Thursday, 11 November at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

The match official appointments are as follows:

10 November – England v New Zealand (18h00), Zayed Cricket Stadium – Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena (on-field), Nitin Menon (third umpire), Paul Reiffel (fourth umpire), David Boon (match referee).

11 November – Pakistan v Australia (18h00), Dubai International Stadium – Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney (on-field), Joel Wilson (third umpire), Richard Illingworth (fourth umpire), Jeff Crowe (match referee).

Appointments for the 14 November final at Dubai International Stadium will be advised once the outcome of both semi-finals are known.