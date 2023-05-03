Mastermind of notorious ‘bouncer gang’ Raghav Jena arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested Raghav Jena, the mastermind of notorious bouncer gang, which was allegedly involved in taking forceful possession of disputed land in the capital city and several shop ransacking incidents.

According to sources, the special squad of Commissionerate Police has apprehended Jena from Jatani area on charges of ransacking shops and assaulting police.

The police have seized many sharp weapons and incriminating materials from Jena during his arrest, sources informed.

He was wanted in four cases lodged at the Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar.