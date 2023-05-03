bouncer gang
BreakingTop NewsTop Posts

Mastermind of notorious ‘bouncer gang’ Raghav Jena arrested

By Pragativadi News Service
4

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested Raghav Jena, the mastermind of notorious bouncer gang, which was allegedly involved in taking forceful possession of disputed land in the capital city and several shop ransacking incidents.

According to sources, the special squad of Commissionerate Police has apprehended Jena from Jatani area on charges of ransacking shops and assaulting police.

The police have seized many sharp weapons and incriminating materials from Jena during his arrest, sources informed.

He was wanted in four cases lodged at the Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar.

Pragativadi News Service 20596 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking