Massive Landslide In Manipur Leaves Seven Dead, 45 Missing

Imphal: As many as seven persons were killed and dozens, including locals and army personnel, went missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

A company of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul railway station in the Noney district was also caught in the landslide.

At least seven bodies have been recovered so far and around 45 people were feared trapped under the debris, officials said, adding rescue operations are underway. The massive debris has blocked the Ijei River, creating a reservoir that may inundate low-lying areas.

An advisory issued by Noney deputy commissioner said, “Due to the unfortunate landslide which occurred at Tupul yard railway construction camp, where casualties are being reported and dozens buried alive, the flow of the Ijei River has also been obstructed by the debris, creating a dam-like storage condition which if breached will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarters…”

“…as the condition is still developing and the future is unknown, the general public is hereby advised to take their own precautions, and especially ensure children do not come out near the river. Whoever can evacuate is also advised to evacuate. Public are further advised to stay alert and be prepared for any assistance in case of rain condition deteriorate further,” it added.