Massive Flood in Germany; 600 Evacuated in Emergency Measures

Heavy rain caused catastrophic flooding in southern Germany resulting evacuation of 600 people from their homes. Continuous rainfall over several days has led to rising water levels in several rivers across Germany, including the Donau, Neckar, and Guenz, resulting in widespread flooding in coastal cities and towns.

Water levels reached their record levels in the century. Among the hardest-hit regions are the southern German states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Local authorities in Bavaria have declared a state of emergency in ten districts and more than 670 residents in the district of Neuburg-Schrobenhausen are currently being evacuated. The German Weather Service has issued the highest level of weather warnings for several districts in southern Germany.

In the city of Meckenbeuren in Baden-Wuerttemberg, approximately 1,300 people have also been asked to leave their homes due to the risk of flooding. The situation remains critical as emergency measures are implemented to protect lives and property.