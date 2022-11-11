Massive Fire In Anganwadi Centre; None Hurt

Cuttack: As many as 20 children had a close shave on Friday after an Anganwadi Centre where they were reading caught fire due to gas cylinder explosion at Lalitgiri village under Mahanga block in Cuttack.

Massive fire broke out in the kitchen room of the centre just after cooks came out of the room after finishing cooking activities. The staffs were panicked after noticing thick smoke emanating from the house.

The cooks and Anganwadi workers immediately shifted the kids to a safer place from the centre building. The children were rescued safely due to the timely action of the Anganwadi centre.

Furniture, cooking utensils and some other materials were reduced to ashes in the blaze.

Meanwhile, guardians questioned the safety of their children. They alleged that safety measures are not being inspected at regular interval.