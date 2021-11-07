Massive Fire Engulfs Tar Factory In Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A huge fire broke out at a tar factory at Jayantpur area of the town late last night causing substantial damage to property.

Even though no loss of lives was reported from the spot, exact estimation of the destruction caused by the blaze was yet to be clear till filing of the latest reports.

As flames continued to intensify, the fire became uncontrollable with thick black smoke emerging from the building, thus creating a panic in the area.

The fire was so intense that it was brought under control after hours of efforts.

On being alerted, fire tenders reached the soot and doused the flames.

Meanwhile, the cause of fire remained unknown.