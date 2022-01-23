Massive Fire Engulfs Market In Jeypore, Several Shops Gutted

Koraput: A massive fire broke out at the daily market of Jeypore town in Koraput district, gutting at least 70 shops in the area.

Reportedly, the fire broke at around 2 am in the middle of the Bidyadhar daily market in Jeypore and spread to all the parts of the market.

On being informed, police along with fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

Though the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the fire might have broken out due to a short circuit.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the fire, said a police official.