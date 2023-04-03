Massive fire
Massive fire engulfs daily market in Keonjhar

By Pragativadi News Service
Keonjhar: Over 50 shops were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out at the daily market in Keonjhar early Monday morning.

The fire reportedly first broke out at a ‘utensils shop’ and soon spread like wildfire to other shops close by, thereby gutting over 50 shops.

While the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, firefighters have been engaged to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, shop owners and locals expressed outrage over the engagement of only one fire brigade team to douse the inferno.

