Massive fire breaks out on sets of Luv Ranjan’s yet untitled film in Mumbai’s Andheri, 1 dead

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a film set in Chitrakoot Studios in suburban Andheri (West) Mumbai on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, the official added.

According to a report by India Today, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were to shoot for a song in the studio for Luv Ranjan’s yet untitled film.

Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set. Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot.

A 32-year-old male was brought dead, Dr Sadaphule, AMO, Cooper Hospital informed.

Following an alert from the NDRF, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other rescue agencies rushed to spot with around 10 fire tenders and doused the flames but the cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.