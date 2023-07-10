Massive fire breaks out in OSMC warehouse

Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out at the warehouse of Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) in the Mancheswar Industrial Estate area late Sunday night.

Reportedly, no person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 11:30 pm Sunday night. At least seven fire-fighting vehicles and water tankers have been pressed into action to bring the situation under control.

A fire team had to break the walls of the godown with the help of a JCB and entered the building to extinguish the fire.

The godown housed several thousands of Covid-19 materials including masks, sanitiser, PPE Kit, saline, and oxygen cylinders of the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited.