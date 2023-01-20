Massive Fire Breaks Out In One Of Seoul’s Last Slums; 500 Evacuated

Seoul: About 500 people were evacuated on Friday after a fire broke out in one of the last remaining shantytowns in Seoul.

As per reports, the incident was reported at 6:27 am in Guryong Village in southern Seoul, which is located near the affluent Gangnam district and is home to more than 660 households.

While no deaths or injuries have been reported so far, at least 60 homes in the 1,700-square-metre (18,000-square-foot) area were destroyed, fire officials said.

President Yoon Suk-yeo has called for all-out efforts to minimise the damage and mobilise all available firefighters and equipment, his spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye said. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min also instructed officials to prevent secondary damage and protect residents in nearby areas.

Guryong Village has been struck by at least 16 blazes since 2009. O

ne of the last remaining slums, the village is a symbol of inequality in Asia’s fourth-largest economy just next to the flashy, affluent district of Gangnam.