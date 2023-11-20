Massive Fire Breaks Out At Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour

Vishakhapatnam: Over 25 mechanised fishing boats anchored at Vizag fishing harbour were gutted in a major fire on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The fishermen and local police said that the fire, which started from one boat, soon spread to other boats anchored nearby.

The fire mishap created a panic atmosphere as the LPG cylinders in the boats exploded with a huge sound.

However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

K Anand Reddy, deputy commissioner of police (Law and Order), said that more than four fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the fire under control. So far, there is no report of loss of life, he added.