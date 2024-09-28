Chennai: A massive fire erupted at Tata’s iPhone manufacturing facility on Saturday morning in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The blaze originated in the mobile phone accessories painting section of the plant around 5:30 am.

Numerous employees were present when the fire commenced. Seven fire engines were promptly dispatched to extinguish the flames and evacuate the staff from the site.

During the incident, approximately 1,500 workers were on duty for the first shift. Although the cause of the fire is under investigation, there have been no reported injuries.

A representative from Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) stated, “An unfortunate fire incident occurred at our Hosur, Tamil Nadu facility. Our emergency response ensured the safety of all personnel. The investigation into the fire’s origin is ongoing, and we are committed to taking all necessary measures to protect our employees and stakeholders.”

A senior police officer reported that three employees who suffered respiratory difficulties received hospital treatment and are now stable. The officer also noted that over 100 police officers have been assigned to assist in the impacted zones.