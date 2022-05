Jamshedpur: A massive fire broke out in a Coke plant at Jamshedpur’s Tata Steel Factory this morning. Reportedly, two labourers have sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Soon after the incident, five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze.

While the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, officials suspect that the accident took place due to an alleged blast in a battery.