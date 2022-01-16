Massive Fire Breaks Out At Historical Secunderabad Club

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at 144-year-old historic Secunderabad Club in the early hours on Sunday.

According to reports, the fire is believed to have started in the bar room between 12 and 1 am, and by 3 am. On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Several parts of the heritage structure, including the roof, are made of wood, hence a major portion of the structure was burnt. A hall and a room where liquor is believed to be stored got completely damaged, said sources.

The club’s library, Colonnade Bar, and the administration office are among the structures that were completely destroyed in the fire.