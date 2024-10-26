Chandigarh: Thousands of farmers in Punjab have launched a massive protest today, blocking key roads in Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batala.

The protest, organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), is primarily against the slow pace of paddy procurement and the penalties imposed for stubble burning.

The farmers’ agitation comes at a time when the state government is intensifying efforts to control the Air Quality Index (AQI), which has been severely impacted by stubble burning. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait criticized the government’s actions, stating that farmers need viable alternatives to manage crop residue.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on the central government to assist with paddy procurement to alleviate the backlog in the state’s grain markets. Despite these appeals, the farmers have resorted to a “chakka jam” (road blockade) to press their demands.

