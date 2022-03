Massive Explosion In Pakistan’s Sialkot Cantt Area, No Casualties Yet

Islamabad: A massive explosion took place at Sialkot in Pakistan on Sunday, according to reports.

The sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province.

While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, fire tenders have been pressed in to douse the flames.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.