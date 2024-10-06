Bhopal: In a significant crackdown on illegal drug operations, authorities have seized drugs worth approximately Rs 1,800 crore from a factory near Bhopal.

This operation follows closely on the heels of the largest drug haul in Delhi, where over 560 kilograms of cocaine valued at around Rs 5,620 crore were confiscated.

The joint operation, conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat, led to the discovery of a substantial quantity of Mephedrone (MD) drugs. The raid resulted in the arrest of two individuals suspected of being involved in the production and distribution of the illegal substances.

