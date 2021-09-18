Mason’s Body Recovered From Electric Pole In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Police have recovered the body of a man from an electric pole. the incident was reported from Bhaeniri village under Kalampur Block in Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Gajraj Naik (40), who was a Mason by profession.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some villagers spotted the lifeless body hanging from the electric pole and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police along with firefighters reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

However, the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway into the matter.