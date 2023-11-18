Masked Miscreants loot elderly who withdrew cash from ATM in Balangir

Balangir: Two masked miscreants looted an elderly man in Kantabanji of Balangir district while he was returning home after withdrawing money from an ATM.

The victim has been identified as Sambhu Panika of Dangamara village under Kantabanji police limits in Balangir.

According to the reports, on Friday, the elderly man went to a State Bank ATM in Kantabanji to withdraw money. After withdrawing about Rs 1.99 lakh, he was returning home in his bike when, two miscreants stopped him and threatened him before taking away the bag containing cash with them.

Afterwards, Sambhu filed a complait at the Kantabanji police station in this connection.

The police have launched an investigation to catch the thieves examining the CCTV footage from nearby shops.

As the prevalence of these thieves in Kantbanji area has been increasing these days, it has become a topic of public discussion.