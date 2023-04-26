Masked Miscreants Loot Bank In Balasore, Decamp With Rs 40 Lakh Cash, Gold Ornaments

Balasore: In a major broad day light heist, unidentified miscreants looted about Rs 40 lakh cash and gold ornamensts from bank near Jaleswar in the district on Wednesday.

As many as eight masked miscreants barged into the Union Bank branch at Chandeswar and committed robbery at gun point before fleeing towards West Bengal.

They terrorized bank employees and customers at gun point and looted about Rs 40 lakh with gold ornaments. The estimated value of the jewellery will be more than Rs 1 crore.

According to reports, the robbers fled towards West Bengal after committing such a major robbery.

Jaleshwar police reached the spot after receiving the information and opened the lock of the bank to rescue the employees from inside. Local SDPO and scientific team have reached the spot and launched investigation.

According reports, the robbery took place at around 1.20 pm. Four masked-robbers entered the bank while three others were monitoring the situation from outside. They terrorized the bank employee’s at gun point and locked them from inside to commit the crime.

The robbers fled with cash and gold on bikes in Jaleswar-Digha road.

Police started investigation after examining the CCTV footage. The employees have been interrogated. However, neither the police nor the bank authorities have amount of the cash looted.