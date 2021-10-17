Masked Aadhaar: Here’s How To Download New Form Of Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is the most crucial ID and address proof document in India. For the past many years, there have been issues concerning the security of Aadhaar cards. Keeping in view, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now introduced ‘Masked Aadhaar’.

Masked Aadhaar card can partially ‘mask’ the digits printed on the Aadhaar card, thus making it safer.

In this, only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number are visible. The first 8 digits, considered as base numbers are written as ‘xxxx-xxxx’ so that they are not visible to anyone else. This will prevent the Aadhaar from being misused.

Here’s how can you download a Masked Aadhaar:

– Visit the official website of UIDAI and click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option

– Then select the option of Aadhar / VID / Enrollment ID and tick the Masked Aadhar option

– Enter the required details and click on ‘Request OTP’

– An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar linked mobile number

– Enter the OTP and other details and click on ‘Download Aadhaar’

– After this, you can download your Masked Aadhaar

The Aadhaar will be downloaded in PDF format and it will be secured by a password. The password will be available in the mail that you will receive.