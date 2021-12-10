Mask Usage Declining In Country, Warns Centre Amid Omicron Scare

New Delhi: Amid concerns over the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the Centre on Friday warned about the declining compliance to mask usage in the country while urging the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated to prevent surge in cases.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul at a press conference today expressed concern over the decline in the use of face masks in the country. He pointed out that the use of masks is declining and said “from the point of view of protection capability, we are now operating at a low level…at a risky and unacceptable level”.

Paul emphasised that the people of India need to remember that both vaccines and masks are important and added all must learn from the global situation.

Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said the WHO has highlighted that Public Health and Social Measures (PHSM) compliance is declining with an increase in vaccination rate.

“We need to diligently adhere to these public health measures in order to safeguard ourselves and those around us against COVID-19, the WHO has said,” he said adding that citizens must strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent surge in cases as being seen in European countries.

The Centre on Friday said 25 cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus have been detected in the country so far and the patients are suffering from mild symptoms.