Masaba Masaba 2 Trailer Out Now!  

New Delhi: Masaba Masaba season 2 trailer has been released on Saturday. The real-life mother-daughter duo, who also plays mother and daughter on the web series, will be seen facing a new set of challenges as they try to balance their work and love lives.

View this post on Instagram

In the trailer, we see Masaba once again find herself in crossroads when it comes to love. While it looks like she has found stability in her boss, Dhairya, her heart is tugging her toward the man, for whose ‘shaadi’ she is designing clothes.

The season, directed by Sonam Nair and streaming from 29th July on Netflix, will also have new additions to the cast. Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera will be a part of the show in the second season.