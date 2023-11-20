MAS Holdings’ Chairman Calls On CM Naveen; Keen To Invest In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Mr Mahesh Amalean, Chairman of MAS Holdings, a global apparel conglomerate, today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.

Mr Amalean informed the CM on the portfolio of his company and showed a keen interest in investment in Odisha. The company is interested in setting up an Integrated Textile & Apparel Manufacturing Facility in Odisha. The project can provide employment to more than 5000 persons.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said that all possible support would be provided to the company for investment in Odisha. It was mulled to invite the Apparel Company to set up a Textile Unit in the Khordha region. Support will be available in terms of skilling and industrial eco-system development. The State will provide suitable land and also facilitate necessary tie-ups to establish supply chain and skill development centres.

MAS Holdings is a top global apparel company providing high-end apparel solutions for the world’s leading apparel brands. Headquartered in Sri Lanka, the company has 53 manufacturing units in 16 countries providing employment to about one lakh people. It has design and development hubs in New York, London, Hong Kong and Colombo. It supplies its products to some leading brands like Nike, Decathlon, Jockey, Calvin Klein, Marks & Spencer and many others.

5-T Chairman V.K. Pandian was present during the discussion.