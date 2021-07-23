Mary Kom & Manpreet Singh Lead Out Indian Contingent At Tokyo Olympics Games

Tokyo: Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom and men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent in the Parade of Nations in the opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Friday.

In a glorious evening, the sky over the National Stadium in Tokyo exploded in indigo and white as fireworks marked the start of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Twenty-five members from the Indian contingent attended the Opening Ceremony at the National Stadium amid the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

Hundreds of volunteers are on the stadium floor as well to greet the athletes as they walkthrough.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India has sent to any Olympics.

The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.