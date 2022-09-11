Marvel Studios Unveils Secret Invasion’s First Trailer

Marvel Studios has dropped the official trailer of Secret Invasion. Set to stream on Disney+, this six-episode series reunites Nick Fury, who returns to Earth after colluding with the Skrulls in deep space.

Based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name, it is intended to be the ninth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios.

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury from the film series, along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle also starring.

In the trailer, Samuel L. Jackson returns to Earth as S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, alongside Skrull General Talos whose human form in the series will be portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn.

In the original comics, Dane (under his superhero Black Knight alias) and Eric (a.k.a Blade) are members of a spy agency known as MI-13, investigating otherworldly chaos throughout the UK. This included the Captain Britain and MI-13 run, which saw MI-13 battling Skrulls following the events of Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion will stream exclusively on Disney+ next year.