Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion Trailer Out! Nick Fury Is Back

New Delhi: Marvel’s upcoming series Secret Invasion brings Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) back from the dead as he attempts to stop the Skrulls from infiltrating the highest levels of power on Earth.

This highly anticipated show is all set to bring back super-spy Nick Fury for a one-last fight.

Ben Mendelsohn also returns as the shapeshifting Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel, as does Fury’s trustworthy right hand, former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders).

The trailer also shows Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes and Martin Freeman as CIA operative Everett K Ross who also have run-ins with Nick Fury.

The tone of the Secret Invasion trailer is both dark and gritty and shows Samuel’s Nick Fury at his most vulnerable.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, an Original series, will start streaming form June 21 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam on Disney+Hotstar.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Official Hindi Trailer | Disney+ Hotstar