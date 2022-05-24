Marvel Releases New Poster Of Thor: Love and Thunder; Check Out Here

Mumbai: Marvel Studios has recently launched a new poster of the second Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, plus a new poster, for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film starring Chris Hemsworth. It features a great look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. The film is set to hit theaters on July 8.

Take A Look At The Poster:

Them ❤️ Check out the brand-new poster for Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder and witness it only in theaters July 8. pic.twitter.com/pys1EimqRi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 24, 2022

Check out the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer below:

Additional cast includes franchise alums such as Jaime Alexander as Sif, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Guardians of the Galaxy stars like Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, Karen Gillan’s Nebula, Sean Gunn’s Kraglin, and Vin Diesel’s Groot.

Thor: Love and Thunder is once again being directed by Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, which will be the follow-up to Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok.