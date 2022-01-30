Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas Today!

New Delhi: Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed across the country on 30 January every year. The day marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

On this day, Indians remember the slain freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country’s independence. Various events are organised across the country to pay respect to the fallen.

On January 30th, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during his evening prayers in the Birla House.

Each year on January 30, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and all the three Chiefs of armed forces (Army, Air Force, and Navy) pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

All the educational institutes, work places, offices in all the states, and UTs across the country observe 2 minutes of silence in the memory of martyred freedom fighters.