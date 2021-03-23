Martyrs’ Day: Odisha CM Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru And Sukhdev

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary, observed as Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote: “On Shaheed Diwas, my homage to great revolutionaries, #BhagatSingh, Sukhdev & Rajguru who laid down their lives for the freedom of our country. Their selfless sacrifices for our motherland continue to inspire us.”

Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day is observed on March 23 every year. People pay rich tributes to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom from British rule.

Shaheed Diwas marks the death anniversary of young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. It was on March 23 in 1931, the three were hanged to death by Britishers.