Martyrs’ Day Celebrated At Gandhi Statue In London Parliament

London: Mahatma Gandhi’s 75th death anniversary, being commemorated as Martyrs’ Day the world over on Monday, was marked with tributes at the statue of the Father of the Nation at Parliament Square here.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was joined by community leaders, parliamentarians and Indian diaspora representatives to pay floral tributes and reflect upon the legacy of the Mahatma.

The event began with a minute’s silence as a mark of respect, against the backdrop of the chimes from the Big Ben, or the Elizabeth Tower of the Palace of Westminster.

“It’s always a poignant moment to remember Mahatma Gandhi on the day of his martyrdom,” said Doraiswami in his address to the gathering.

“Mahatma Gandhi‘s message was his life and his life was his message. To be able to do what he did and to live it on a daily basis ought to be an inspiration to all of us,” he said.

Lord Meghad Desai, Founder of the Gandhi Statue Memorial Trust — the organisation behind the charity drive which resulted in the statue being unveiled at the iconic London square in 2015, reflected upon the symbolism of the sculpture facing the UK’s Parliament complex.