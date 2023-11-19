Martyred BSF jawan Ishwar Chandra Dora’s body reaches his village in Odisha

Kalahandi: The mortal remains of BSF jawan Ishwar Chandra Dora who was martyred in Tripura has arrived at his native village Belakhandi under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district.

The last rites will be performed here. Yesterday, his lifeless body reached in Bhubaneswar by flight. Several organizations along with political personalities paid tribute to him. Around 8 am, the body was taken to his village for the last rites.

His funeral rites will be given full military honors.

It is worth mentioning that, the late BSF jawan was attached with the Alpha Company of the force’s 42 battalion. He was found dead near a drain in West Tripura while he was on duty. However the reason of his death is yet to be ascertained.