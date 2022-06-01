Martina Trevisan into first Grand Slam semi-final at French Open

Paris: Italy’s Martina Trevisan reached her first Grand Slam semi-final on Tuesday with a straight sets win over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez.

World number 59 Trevisan downed the 17th seeded Canadian, a fellow left-hander, 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3.

The 28-year-old will face Coco Gauff for a place in the final. Gauff defeated fellow American Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2.

Trevisan was a shock quarter-finalist at Roland Garros as a qualifier in 2020.

“I was very nervous on that first match point, I thought I was already in the semi-final,” said Trevisan, the first Italian woman to make the last four since Sara Errani in 2013.

“That’s normal so I readjusted. I came here from Rabat with a lot of energy. It was my first title and it was a very emotional moment for me.”

Trevisan said Grand Slam titles by fellow Italians Francesca Schiavone in Paris in 2010 and Flavia Pennetta at the 2015 US Open were her influences.

“They are happy for me. I saw them yesterday as they are in Paris playing the legends event. They are my biggest inspirations.”