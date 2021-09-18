Marshall Launches TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation

New Delhi: Marshall has launched its latest series of earbuds as its first true wireless (TWS) device that has active noise cancellation. It includes the Minor III and the Marshall Motif ANC. The new earbuds comes with 4.5 hours of playtime with ANC and without ANC, the earbuds offer a playtime of six hours, claimed by Marshall. The overall playtime is 26 hours without ANC and 20 hours with ANC.

Marshall Motif ANC and Minor III: Availability

Both the Motif ANC priced at $199 (approximately Rs 14,000) and Minor III priced at $129 (approximately Rs 9,000) earbuds can be bought from the official Marshal website. However, both the TWS are only available for preorder currently, they will go on sale from September 30.

Marshall Motif ANC, Marshall Minor III Specifications, Features

Marshall Motif ANC is the company’s first TWS headset to feature ANC and has 6mm, dynamic drivers, for sound. For connectivity, the earbuds use Bluetooth v5.2 and have a total of three microphones on each earbud, which together enable ANC and voice calls. The earphones are waterproof to IPX5, while the charging case is waterproof to IPX4. The earphones have a battery life of up to 20 hours per charge cycle with the ANC switched on.

The new Marshall Minor III are the cheaper of the two new headsets and feature dynamic 12mm drivers and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. The earphones have an outer ear fit and a battery life of 25 hours per charge cycle. Both headsets also support wireless charging of Qi and have touch controls. Marshall Motif ANC also offers app support and a transparency mode for listening through.