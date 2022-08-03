Married man, lover commit suicide by jumping before train in Berhampur

Berhampur: A married man and his lover committed suicide by jumping before a train on the Ram Nagar railway line near Berhampur railway station on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Shiba Nayak (26) and Meera Nayak of Lanjipalli Dipasahi. They committed suicide by jumping before a running train at around 4:30 pm today.

Sources said that Shiba, who was already married, was in love with Meera. However, other details about Meera are yet to be ascertained.

GRP SI Bikas Palei also reached the spot and started an investigation.

While the actual cause behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police have started an investigation by registering two separate cases (56/22 and 57/22) of unnatural death into the incident.