Married man dies after consuming poison over extra-marital affair

Semiliguda: Illicit relationship has brought a tragic end to the life of a married man at Renga panchayat under Pottangi police station limits in Koraput district.

As per reports, one Laichan Pangi committed suicide by consuming poison. The girl, with whom Pangi had an extra-marital affair also took poison. However, she survived and was shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors said her condition is stable.

Police said both consumed poison as they were not permitted to marry due to caste issues. The families did not give their consent to the relationship.

The deceased was first taken to Kunduli hospital and later shifted to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital at Koraput for further treatment. But, he died while undergoing treatment, doctors said.