Marriage Feast Fined For Violating Covid-19 Guidelines In Cuttack

Cuttack: Another major violation of COVID19 lockdown guidelines surfaced in Odisha after a wedding feast was raided by the CMC enforcement squad in the Jhanjirimangala area in the Cuttack district.

According to sources, a marriage feast was organized at the locality on Friday and the organizer broke the Covid-19 guidelines and invited more than 100 guests for the program.

CMC enforcement squad was tipped off regarding the gathering. They immediately conducted a raid at the venue and broke up the party. People who were eating also asked to leave the venue immediately.

The squad also collected a fine of Rs 50,000 from the hosts for violation of COVID-19 protocols.