Marquez steals the show in Austin with scintillating recovery

By Pragativadi News Service
Texas: An Americas GP masterclass was put on by Marc Marquez as he carved through the field, overcoming a problem at the start to show what he and the Honda RC213V are capable of. Pol Espargaro dug deep to conquer illness and net more points. 

The King of COTA may not have walked away with another crown, but a heroic recovery after problems on the start line showed that Marc Marquez has lost none of his speed or talent – especially in Texas. A technical problem at the start, which Honda HRC are investigating, saw Marquez drop back from ninth on the grid. Arriving last into Turn One, the seven-time Americas GP winner put the start behind and began his comeback through the field with unrelenting efficiency. By the end of the first lap the #93 had already made up six places and would continue with the laptimes of the race leaders. 

As the race entered its second half, Marquez continued to increase his pace, improving on the fastest lap of the race on multiple occasions as he reeled in the likes of Quartararo, Martin and Bagnaia. Firmly inside the top ten, the Repsol Honda Team rider spent the closing laps fending off a ferocious Fabio Quartararo who launched a late counterattack. 

Welcomed back to the garage with a round of applause by the team, Marquez’s champion spirit shone through as he was left wanting more from a race which promised so much. Sixth place moves Marquez to 13th in the championship points table, 40 points behind World Championship leader and Americas GP race winner EneaBastianini. Although sixth left him unfufilled, Marquez leaves America with renewed and refreshed confidence upon his return from injury. 

On the other side of the Repsol Honda Team garage, Pol Espargaro’s incredible physical effort was rewarded with a handful of points for 13th place. Battling against illness throughout the weekend, Espargaro used all of his remaining energy and effort to finish the race. A promising start had the #44 well placed in the top ten after another lightning launch aboard the RC213V. Doing all he could to maintain his position, Espargaro put together an overall consistent race to collect valuable points before the paddock returns to Europe. With 23 points, Espargaro is 11th in the championship.

The MotoGP World Championship now preparing for its return to Europe, the Portimao circuit in Portugal starting the calendar’s European tour.  

Marc Marquez(6th)

“On one hand I am disappointed because it is clear we had the speed today and I was able to enjoy the race a lot, coming through from the back, but 25 points were possible today. We had a technical problem at the start, but it resolved itself and the bike was working well after that – even if I was last. I recovered many positions and had a great race despite some mistakes, which is normal when you are recovering like this. We can see the speed is there and we can walk away from here with a lot of confidence which is important. At the end, we had a really nice battle with Fabio but when the race finished, I was destroyed, from that first lap I was giving everything I had on track to recover and finally finish in sixth. Another exciting race in Texas.” 

Pol Espargaro(13th)

“Physically, this was maybe the hardest MotoGP race of my life. With about ten laps remaining I was honestly thinking about retiring from the race because I was feeling so weak. But I saw that we were in the points and I wanted to do it for the team. I was slow and the fast changes of direction were almost impossible. I am finished, I am exhausted. Now we can go home and recover and prepare for the races in Europe. The bike’s potential is much higher than what we have shown and where we are in the standings.”

 

Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas Race Results

Pos

Rider

Num

Nation

Points

Team

Constructor

Time/Gap

1

BASTIANINI Enea

23

ITA

25

Team Gresini Racing MotoGP

Ducati

41’23.111

2

RINS Alex

42

SPA

20

Team Suzuki Ecstar

Suzuki

2.058

3

MILLER Jack

43

AUS

16

Ducati Lenovo Team

Ducati

2.312

4

MIR Joan

36

SPA

13

Team Suzuki Ecstar

Suzuki

3.975

5

BAGNAIA Francesco

62

ITA

11

Ducati Lenovo Team

Ducati

6.045

6

MARQUEZ Marc

93

SPA

10

Repsol Honda Team

Honda

6.617

7

QUARTARARO Fabio

20

FRA

9

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Yamaha

6.76

8

MARTIN Jorge

89

SPA

8

Pramac Racing

Ducati

8.441

9

ZARCO Johann

5

FRA

7

Pramac Racing

Ducati

12.375

10

VINALES Maverick

12

SPA

6

Aprilia Racing

Aprilia

12.642

11

ESPARGARO Aleix

41

SPA

5

Aprilia Racing

Aprilia

12.947

12

BINDER Brad

33

RSA

4

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM

13.376

13

ESPARGARO Pol

44

SPA

3

Repsol Honda Team

Honda

17.961

14

NAKAGAMI Takaaki

30

JPN

2

LCR Honda

Honda

18.77

15

DOVIZIOSO Andrea

4

ITA

1

WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP

Yamaha

29.319

16

MORBIDELLI Franco

21

ITA

0

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Yamaha

29.129

17

MARINI Luca

10

ITA

0

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

Ducati

29.63

18

OLIVEIRA Miguel

88

POR

0

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM

32.002

19

FERNANDEZ Raul

25

SPA

0

Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing

KTM

37.062

20

GARDNER Remy

87

AUS

0

Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing

KTM

42.442

21

DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio

49

ITA

0

Team Gresini Racing MotoGP

Ducati

42.887

22

BINDER Darryn

40

RSA

0

WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team

Yamaha

1’42.171

23

MARQUEZ Alex

73

SPA

0

LCR Honda

Honda

DNF

24

BEZZECCHI Marco

73

ITA

0

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

Ducati

DNF

 

Rider Standings

Pos

Rider

Num

Nation

Points

Team

Constructor

1

BASTIANINI Enea

23

ITA

61

Team Gresini Racing MotoGP

Ducati

2

RINS Alex

42

SPA

56

Team Suzuki Ecstar

Suzuki

3

ESPARGARO Aleix

41

SPA

50

Aprilia Racing

Aprilia

4

MIR Joan

36

SPA

46

Team Suzuki Ecstar

Suzuki

5

QUARTARARO Fabio

20

FRA

44

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Yamaha

6

BINDER Brad

33

RSA

42

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM

7

MILLER Jack

43

AUS

31

Ducati Lenovo Team

Ducati

8

ZARCO Johann

5

FRA

31

Pramac Racing

Ducati

9

MARTIN Jorge

89

SPA

28

Pramac Racing

Ducati

10

OLIVEIRA Miguel

88

POR

28

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM

11

BAGNAIA Francesco

62

ITA

23

Ducati Lenovo Team

Ducati

12

ESPARGARO Pol

44

SPA

23

Repsol Honda Team

Honda

13

MARQUEZ Marc

93

SPA

21

Repsol Honda Team

Honda

14

VINALES Maverick

12

SPA

19

Aprilia Racing

Aprilia

15

MORBIDELLI Franco

21

ITA

14

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Yamaha

16

NAKAGAMI Takaaki

30

JPN

12

LCR Honda

Honda

17

MARINI Luca

10

ITA

10

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

Ducati

18

BEZZECCHI Marco

73

ITA

7

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

Ducati

19

BINDER Darryn

40

RSA

6

WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team

Yamaha

20

MARQUEZ Alex

73

SPA

4

LCR Honda

Honda

21

DOVIZIOSO Andrea

4

ITA

3

WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team

Yamaha

22

GARDNER Remy

87

AUS

1

Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing

KTM

 

