Markets, Haats To Be Decentralised In Bhubaneswar In View Of COVID Spike

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued new regulations to decentralise markets and Haat areas in view of the spike in Covid 19 cases in the city.

According to the civic body’s order, the concerned zonal deputy commissioners have been asked to identify suitable places in consultation with the respective market associations for relocation of markets.

The places identified during the first phase and second phase of the pandemic can also be utilized this time again.

In view of the situation, the civic body has issued the following guidelines to be strictly followed by all those concerned.