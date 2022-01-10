Markets, Haats To Be Decentralised In Bhubaneswar In View Of COVID Spike
Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued new regulations to decentralise markets and Haat areas in view of the spike in Covid 19 cases in the city.
According to the civic body’s order, the concerned zonal deputy commissioners have been asked to identify suitable places in consultation with the respective market associations for relocation of markets.
The places identified during the first phase and second phase of the pandemic can also be utilized this time again.
In view of the situation, the civic body has issued the following guidelines to be strictly followed by all those concerned.
- The Zonal Deputy Commissioners of BMC shall identify suitable places in consultation with the respective market associations & local ACP/IIC for conducting the markets/ Haats at decentralized places for ease of the public as well as for their safety. The places identified during the 1st and 2nd phase of the pandemic can be utilized this time again.
- The vendors should sit sufficiently apart so that social distancing norms are adhered by them as well as by the public.
- The Zonal DCs to undertake demarcations/barricading etc so that COVID norms can be followed properly.
- The Enforcement teams of BDA/BMC with the help of local police should ensure proper enforcement in periodic manner to ensure adherence to the guidelines.