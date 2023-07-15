Marketa Vondrousova Beats Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon; wins first Grand Slam title

England: Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova defeated Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday. Vondrousova won the title clash 6-4, 6-4.

A year ago, Marketa Vondrousova was a spectator at the All England Club, a cast on her left wrist. On Saturday, she hoisted the Venus Rosewater Dish as the champion.

Vondrousova defeated No.6 seed Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to become the first unseeded Wimbledon champion of the Open Era, and the second ever after Billie Jean King in 1963. It was over in a crisp 80 minutes.

“I don’t really know what’s happening right now,” a still-breathless Vondrousova told the Centre Court crowd. “It’s an amazing feeling. I had a cast last year this time. This is amazing I can stand here. “Tennis is crazy.”

Vondrousova joins Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova as the only Czech women to win a Wimbledon title. She is just the ninth unseeded champion at a Grand Slam tournament.

Jabeur was bidding to become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title and the first African woman to win one of the four majors. A year ago, Jabeur lost the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina and the US Open final to Iga Swiatek.

