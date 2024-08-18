Market cap of top 7 companies up by Rs 1.40 cr; TCS, Infosys lead gainers
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven out of the top 10 valued companies increased by Rs 1,40,863.66 crore in the past week, which was shortened by a holiday, as the benchmark Sensex gained nearly 1%.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top gainers, reflecting a positive trend on Dalal Street. Over the week, the BSE benchmark climbed 730.93 points or 0.91%, mainly driven by a strong rally on Friday.
TCS’s market capitalisation rose by Rs 67,477.33 crore to Rs 15,97,946.44 crore, while Infosys added Rs 36,746.21 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 7,72,023.49 crore.
Bharti Airtel’s valuation increased by Rs 11,727.55 crore to Rs 8,45,123.87 crore, and ICICI Bank’s by Rs 10,913.96 crore to Rs 8,36,115.19 crore.
ITC saw a rise of Rs 8,569.73 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 6,28,399.10 crore, while Reliance Industries added Rs 5,311.4 crore, reaching Rs 20,00,076.41 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation inched up by Rs 117.48 crore to Rs 6,45,926.13 crore.
In contrast, the market capitalisation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) dropped by ₹47,943.48 crore to Rs 6,69,058.26 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation fell by Rs 13,064 crore to ₹12,43,441.53 crore, and State Bank of India’s by Rs 10,486.42 crore to Rs 7,25,080.10 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.
