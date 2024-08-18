Market cap of top 7 companies up by Rs 1.40 cr; TCS, Infosys lead gainers

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven out of the top 10 valued companies increased by Rs 1,40,863.66 crore in the past week, which was shortened by a holiday, as the benchmark Sensex gained nearly 1%.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top gainers, reflecting a positive trend on Dalal Street. Over the week, the BSE benchmark climbed 730.93 points or 0.91%, mainly driven by a strong rally on Friday.

TCS’s market capitalisation rose by Rs 67,477.33 crore to Rs 15,97,946.44 crore, while Infosys added Rs 36,746.21 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 7,72,023.49 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation increased by Rs 11,727.55 crore to Rs 8,45,123.87 crore, and ICICI Bank’s by Rs 10,913.96 crore to Rs 8,36,115.19 crore.