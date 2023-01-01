Mark Zuckerberg Shares Photo With Pregnant Wife, Sends New Year Wishes To Followers

On the occasion of New Year, Billionaire and Facebook Co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, took to social media to wish his fans across the world.

The Meta CEO shared a picture of himself with his wife Priscilla Chan on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Happy New Year! Here’s to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023.”

In the photo, Zuckerberg is dressed in a black suit, as he cradles Chan’s baby bump who is wearing a white dress. Both have a broad smile on their face as they pose for the photograph. In another photo he was seen sharing a candid moment with his daughter.

The year 2023 is even more special for the couple as they are expecting their third baby.

As soon as Zuckerberg shared the post, his fans took to the comments section to share congratulatory messages to them as they look forward to welcoming their third child.