Mark Zuckerberg installs sculpture of wife Priscilla in their backyard, calls it ‘Roman Tradition’

New York: Mark Zuckerberg has left fans stunned after unveiling an extraordinary gift for his wife, Priscilla Chan. The Facebook CEO shared a photo on Instagram, showing Ms Chan standing beside a giant sculpture of hers while sipping from a travel mug. The statue is a light blue colour with a silver cloak draped around it and was designed by renowned artist Daniel Arsham.

”Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” Mr Zuckerberg captioned the post, which also included a video of the statue in a garden.

The sculpture was created by renowned New York City-based artist Daniel Arsham, and reflects his signature style, blending elements of architecture, sculpture, and performance art.

The statue bears a striking resemblance to some of Arsham’s recent bronze works with a Tiffany green patina.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have been married for over 12 years. They have three daughters together, named Maxima, August, and Aurelia. The couple started dating in 2003 after meeting at a college party while Zuckerberg was in Harvard.

In a post shared last year on Facebook, the tech billionaire revealed the story of their first meeting. “We met at a going away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get kicked out of school,” he revealed. “I asked her out but told her we’d need to go out soon since I might only have a few days left. Later on I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride,” Zuckerberg added.