Mark Zuckerberg admits Threads users down by over 50%: Report

New York: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly acknowledged that Threads, the company’s new social media platform that arrived on July 5, has already lost more than half of its users.

The setback is despite Threads becoming the fastest app to register 100 million sign ups or more, which it achieved within just five days of launch.

According to Reuters, Zuckerberg’s admission came while holding an internal call with employees, an audio of which the news agency claims to have heard.

“If you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome of all of them or even half of them, stuck around. We’re not there yet,” the Meta CEO was quoted as saying.

The billionaire, however, also stressed that despite the drop, the situation was ‘normal.’

“The drop in users is normal. I’m optimistic about retention rates improving as we add more features to the app,” Zuckerberg, 39, said.

Chris Cox, the tech giant’s Chief Product Officer, told staff that the focus will now be on ‘retention-driving’ hooks.

“Meta is looking at adding more retention-driving hooks to entice users to return to the app, like making sure people who are on the Instagram app can see important Threads,” remarked Cox.