Maritime security, Indo-Pacific collaboration on agenda on trilateral talks

New Delhi: Maritime security and Indo-Pacific collaboration will be on agenda on the talks between India, France and Australia.

The trilateral talks will focus on strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and maritime security.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold discussions with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. They are also likely to discuss the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and how to deal with it.

India and Australia are part of the Quad, which is aimed at ensuring a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The other other members are Japan and the US.A former foreign secretary had recently said that after India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood up to unilateral aggression by the People’s Liberation Army in East Ladakh in May 2020, not only Quad powers but key strategic allies, France and UK, recognised the centrality of India in ensuring the right to free navigation in the Indo-Pacific.