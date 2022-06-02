Marital Discord: Varsha Priyadarshini Asked To Vacate Anubhav’s Parental Home

Cuttack: The SDJM court here on Thursday directed Varsha Priyadarshini to vacate the house of Anubhav Mohanty within 2 months of receiving first financial assistance.

The court has also asked Anubhav to pay Rs 30,000 to Varsha on/before 10th of every month for her accommodation.

Notably, the marital discord between Anubhav and Varsha came to fore after a local court in Cuttack listed Varsha’s petition of domestic violence against her actor-turned-politician husband for September 7.