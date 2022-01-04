Marital Discord: Sumit To Move High Court Challenging Ganjam Court’s Verdict

Berhampur: After Ganjam District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday pronounced an order in favour of Tapaswini Dash, her husband Sumit Sahu is going to move the High Court challenging the verdict.

According to Sumit’s lawyer, Sahu will move to High Court challenging District Judge Court verdict allowing Tapaswini to stay at his residence and to pay Rs 17,000 monthly towards her expenses.

On Tuesday, the district judge court directed that Tapaswini Dash will stay with Sumit Sahu at his Brahmanagar residence. The court also asked Sumit to pay Rs 17,000 monthly towards her expenses.

“I am very happy that the court understood my feelings and directed that I will stay with my husband,” said Tapaswini.

Worth mentioning here that Tapaswini Dash was sitting on a dharna for around one and a half months demanding entry into her in-law’s house over her marital discord with her husband Sumit Sahu.

Sumit and Tapswini were living all together in the guest house of Aska Sugar Mill according to the Court order earlier.