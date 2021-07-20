Marital Discord: Anubhav Moves HC Seeking Fixation Of Final Hearing Date

Cuttack: Ollywood actor and Kendrapada MP Anubhav Mohanty on Tuesday moved Orissa High Court seeking fixation of date for the final hearing of his divorce petition against his wife actress Varsha Priyadarshini.

Earlier, Mohanty had filed a contempt of court memo against Varsha at family court in Cuttack and also appealed the court to close the conciliation process.

Reportedly, Mohanty and his wife Varsha again appeared before the court in connection with the former’s divorce petition which was earlier filed in court in New Delhi but transferred following Supreme Court’s order.

The couple appeared before the conciliation centre of the family court here and were counselled by the conciliator for several hours, but in vain.

Notably, the marital discord between Anubhav and Varsha came to the fore after a local court in Cuttack listed Varsha’s petition of domestic violence against her actor-turned-politician husband for September 7 last year.